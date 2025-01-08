How Google Views 200 Feet and How it Can Impact Your Company

January 8, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Joe Burnich

Are you confident your Google Business Profile (GBP) is working to its full potential for your cleaning or restoration company? And are you aware of the “Google 200 foot” rule? In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, we dive into optimizing your GBP to attract more customers and improve your online visibility.

Industry marketing expert Joe Burnich with Big West Marketing shares insights on what he’s seeing in the field and how companies like yours can avoid common pitfalls while maximizing the benefits of Google’s platform.

