How Google Views 200 Feet and How it Can Impact Your Company

Are you confident your Google Business Profile (GBP) is working to its full potential for your cleaning or restoration company? And are you aware of the “Google 200 foot” rule? In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, we dive into optimizing your GBP to attract more customers and improve your online visibility.

Industry marketing expert Joe Burnich with Big West Marketing shares insights on what he’s seeing in the field and how companies like yours can avoid common pitfalls while maximizing the benefits of Google’s platform.

Learn more about Big West Marketing.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!