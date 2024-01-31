How AI Chat Bots are Reshaping the Cleaning and Restoration Industries

January 31, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Take 5 - Chat Bots

More and more, artificial intelligence (AI) is proving itself as a powerful, positive force for businesses—and that includes cleaning and restoration companies.

On this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Frankie Fihn of Get Flood Jobs discusses a very specific way that AI can be used for your own business—answering the phone.

To find out how ridding yourself of such a simple task can be a game changer for your business, watch or listen to the complete episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:


For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

