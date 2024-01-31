How AI Chat Bots are Reshaping the Cleaning and Restoration Industries

More and more, artificial intelligence (AI) is proving itself as a powerful, positive force for businesses—and that includes cleaning and restoration companies.

On this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Frankie Fihn of Get Flood Jobs discusses a very specific way that AI can be used for your own business—answering the phone.

To find out how ridding yourself of such a simple task can be a game changer for your business, watch or listen to the complete episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:



For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!