Home Service Industry Shows Positive Momentum as Interest Rate Cuts Boost Consumer Spending

November 14, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Spending money

Despite fluctuations in new work volume, consumer demand for home services held steady in the third quarter, with spending on services outpacing consumer goods, finds Jobber’s Home Service Economic Report: 2024 Q3, highlighting more than 250,000 residential cleaners, landscapers, HVAC technicians, electricians, plumbers, and more, who run their businesses using Jobber.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cuts are already showing early signs of impact on consumer spending, bringing cautious optimism for the home service industry. After a slower first half of 2024, Jobber’s data shows increased momentum through the end of Q3, signaling a gradual recovery fueled by improved financial flexibility for consumers. These findings are also supported by the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (MCSI), a monthly survey based on interviews that measure U.S. consumer attitudes toward personal finances, business conditions and economic activity.

“As we move through the second half of 2024, we’re seeing encouraging signs for the home service category—especially as financial conditions continue to improve and consumer confidence grows,” said Sam Pillar, Jobber CEO and co-founder. “At Jobber, we’re committed to helping small home service businesses capitalize on these opportunities, and the data we’re seeing suggests a path toward sustained growth in the months and years ahead.”

Cleaning services, including residential and commercial cleaning, have seen rising median prices but declining volumes in 2024. While new work scheduled fluctuated due to reduced consumer spending, service providers have maintained stable revenue growth by increasing prices and focusing on premium offerings.

Higher average invoice sizes helped stabilize revenue, balancing the variability in new work. As interest rate cuts improve disposable income and consumer sentiment, household spending power is expected to rise, potentially driving further growth in home service demand. Economists anticipate that the interest rate cuts will continue into 2025, providing greater affordability in areas like mortgage rates and financing for home improvements. This environment is expected to boost activity across both the housing and home service markets as consumers look to invest in essential home maintenance and renovation projects.

The housing market remains closely tied to demand for home services, and recent data indicates a promising future for this sector. While certain indicators, such as construction spending, new permits, and housing starts, have shown temporary stagnation, the cumulative effect of rate cuts is projected to revitalize the market by mid-2025. Rising home equity and expected increases in home improvements will drive demand for both discretionary and essential projects, pushing projected annual spending to $477 billion by third quarter of 2025, nearing previous peak levels.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Houzpital

Atlantic Restoration Rebrands to HOUZPITAL

Growth & Acquisitions / News
employee wellbeing

Financial Wellness Linked to Improved Worker Productivity

Business Management & Operations / News
PuroClean Van

PuroClean Aims to Expand Across Connecticut

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Paul Davis

Paul Davis Restoration Donates $1M to American Red Cross Disaster Relief Efforts

Community Outreach / Disasters / News / Uncategorized
Paul Davis of East Michigan

Paul Davis Restoration of East Michigan Starts Non-Profit to Help Veterans Overcome Catastrophic Losses

Community Outreach / News
Cleanfax November/December 2024

Read the November/December Cleanfax Digital Issue Now

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s the No. 1 reason homeowners don’t prepare for winter and end up needing a restoration company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...