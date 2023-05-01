Healthy Workplaces Coalition Announces Membership Growth

The Healthy Workplaces Coalition recently hosted its first-ever in-person meeting in Washington, D.C., where it announced its membership has nearly doubled in size since launching last year.

Formed by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and ISSA in May 2022, the Healthy Workplaces Coalition is a collaboration of national organizations, industry leaders, and trade associations. The Coalition supports and advances federal policies that help organizations better afford and implement health and safety improvements in workplaces and across the built environment—benefiting the well-being of employees, customers, and the public. The Coalition has grown from nearly 40 members at its inception to its current count of almost 80.

At the inaugural meeting, hosted at the headquarters of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), members discussed and mapped out policy opportunities for the year, while highlighting relevant studies and other recently published reports. The coalition also created two working groups: one focused on indoor air quality (IAQ) policy opportunities and another focused on identifying executive actions that could help accelerate healthy workplaces.

ISSA members who have already joined the Healthy Workplaces Coalition include Arxada LLC, Fellowes Brands, Honeywell Safety Products USA Inc., Kimberly-Clark Professional, PortionPac Chemical Corp., Pritchard Industries Inc., and Spartan Chemical Co.

The coalition continues to welcome interested participants and anticipates even further expansion of its membership. Contact ISSA Director of Government Affairs John Nothdurft for more information at [email protected].