Handling Chronic Whiners and Complainers on Your Sales Team
While you might think that your sales staff would, more often than not, display a positive attitude, this isn’t always the case. They’re human, and as such, their character traits might not always be pleasant. In some cases, the negative attitude might even be chronic.
So what can you do with sales people who constantly whine and complain? In today’s Straight Talk!, ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross interviews sales consultant Dave Kahle, who shares his recommendations on handling such employees—including weighing the good against the bad.
To find out what Kahle had to say, watch the latest episode of Straight Talk! below!
February 21, 2023