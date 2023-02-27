How to Handle and Even Remove Negative Reviews

Your brand image is entirely dependent on reviews. With a series of bad reviews, a company can collapse in the blink of an eye. However, in the same sense, good reviews can help a brand expand and earn more profits than ever before.

In this episode of ‘Straight Talk!,’ learn the ins and outs of managing negative reviews online. Our guest speaker, Dean Mercado, is a renowned online marketing strategist and CEO of Online Marketing Muscle, where he specializes in providing growth and revenue solutions for cleaning and restoration companies. Dean understands the impact of online reviews, especially on sites like Google, Yelp, and social media platforms, and shares valuable tips on how to effectively manage, and even remove, negative reviews to keep your business reputation intact. To see what Mercado has to say about this brand image-altering aspect of business marketing, watch the full ‘Straight Talk!’ episode below.

