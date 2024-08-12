Frontier Services Group Acquires Restoration XP

Frontier Services Group, a provider of emergency restoration and mitigation services, acquired Restoration XP, a Texas emergency restoration company. This partnership marks further growth for Frontier and reinforces its goal to offer restoration services across a broader geographic area.

Restoration XP, headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, is known for its experience in fire damage, water damage, mold remediation, and contents restoration. As the Official Restoration Partner of the Dallas Mavericks, Restoration XP has also built a reputation for its services and community-focused initiatives.

“Restoration XP has consistently demonstrated exceptional service and dedication to its employees, clients, and community,” said David Hendrix, Frontier Services Group CEO. “By integrating Restoration XP’s services and expertise into our portfolio, we are poised to enhance our capabilities and expand our geographic footprint, providing more agility and even greater support to clients in need of emergency recovery and restoration.”