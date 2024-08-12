Frontier Services Group Acquires Restoration XP

August 12, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Frontier Services 800x533

Frontier Services Group, a provider of emergency restoration and mitigation services, acquired Restoration XP, a Texas emergency restoration company. This partnership marks further growth for Frontier and reinforces its goal to offer restoration services across a broader geographic area.

Restoration XP, headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, is known for its experience in fire damage, water damage, mold remediation, and contents restoration. As the Official Restoration Partner of the Dallas Mavericks, Restoration XP has also built a reputation for its services and community-focused initiatives.

“Restoration XP has consistently demonstrated exceptional service and dedication to its employees, clients, and community,” said David Hendrix, Frontier Services Group CEO. “By integrating Restoration XP’s services and expertise into our portfolio, we are poised to enhance our capabilities and expand our geographic footprint, providing more agility and even greater support to clients in need of emergency recovery and restoration.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

stairs going upward, 3d rendering

Paul Davis Earns Spot Among Florida’s Top 100 Companies to Work For

Awards / Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / News
1-800-Packouts

Commitment to Training Can Help Restoration Businesses Stand Apart

Business Management & Operations / Training
Group of people and communication network concept. Human resources. Teamwork of business. Partnership.

ServiceMaster Surpasses Fundraising Goal for Veterans

Community Outreach / News
July/August 2024 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our July/August 2024 Issue

News
Flooding

Tropical Storm Debby Leaves Trail of Disasters, Prompts Restoration Efforts

Disasters / Health & Safety / News / Water Damage Restoration
Dean Mercado 8.6 800x533

The Vision Blueprint: Building a Future-Ready Company

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / News / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...