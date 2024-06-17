From Planning to Execution and Beyond at the Violand Executive Summit

Events such as the Violand Executive Summit hold immense value, particularly in today’s digital age, where online education is widely available. Live educational events provide unparalleled opportunities for networking, hands-on learning, and real-time interaction with experts and peers.

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Chuck Violand, Violand Management Associates (VMA) founder, discusses the impact of the Violand Executive Summit on those who attend and looks back at some history and subsequent growth that has been realized because of the help of his team.

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here: