Free e-Book Covers Restoration Industry Sales and Marketing Tactics

February 21, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Restoration industry coach, consultant, and author Ricelli Mordecai has recently announced the availability of a new, free e-book, Restoration Sales & Marketing: The Guide.

The publication covers topics including the fundamentals of restoration sales, the importance of building strategic relationships with ideal referral sources, understanding the restoration process, and how to effectively communicate the value of services offered. Additionally, Mordecai addresses sales techniques, overcoming objections, negotiating contracts, and closing deals effectively.

“I have seen firsthand the transformative impact that effective sales strategies can have on a business, and I am excited to share my insights and expertise through the e-book,” Mordecai said. “The guide serves as a valuable resource to navigate the world of restoration sales by implementing strategies and techniques that can take the sales game to the next level and help people achieve their desired success.”

To get your free copy, contact Mordecai at Sales Booster Solutions, 904.517.9534 or email her at [email protected].

