Forging Dynasty Businesses

January 15, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Chuck Violand - Forging Dynasty Businesses

When it comes to your business, you can have the best equipment, the best marketing, and lots of customer leads, but if you don’t have the best people, nothing else matters.

On this episode of Straight Talk!, Chuck Violand—the founder and principal of Violand Management Associates and the author of Forging Dynasty Businesses: The Competitive Edge of Enduring Teams—talks about building a strong team and, ultimately, a strong and successful business.

To find out how what Violand has to share regarding setting expectations for employees and attracting great people who can take your competitiveness to a higher level, watch the video or listen to the podcast below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

