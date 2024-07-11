First Onsite’s Barry J. Ross Celebrates 45 years in Insurance Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration acknowledged a remarkable milestone for Barry J. Ross, who celebrates 45 years in insurance restoration this year.

In 1979, Ross co-founded the Rosco Group of Cos. in Quebec, Canada. The company went through an evolution from a specialized cleaning group to a full-service insurance restoration company and solidified its place in the insurance restoration market.

In 2007, First Onsite acquired the Rosco Group. Over the years, Ross contributed to consistent growth and new business development across various lines, including leading Quebec operations and the Lloyd’s of London portfolio.

He helped shape the overall Canadian business as it grew from five branch locations to being the leading restoration company in Canada with a national reach of over 40 branches.

A key success factor for Ross throughout the years was his ability to forge and nurture business relationships.

“Looking back on 45 years, the most gratifying part of business success has been building strong relationships,” Ross said. “It’s so important for the business, and for me, and has brought immense personal fulfillment. I can sincerely say that I have established not only trusted business relationships over the years, but many close personal friendships.”

Over the years, First Onsite has continually bolstered its commitment to the insurance industry, working closely with insurance partners, risk managers, cover holders, and Lloyd’s brokers/syndicates.

“Barry Ross’s unwavering commitment and industry expertise have been instrumental in First Onsite’s growth and success over the past 17 years,” said Dave Demos, First Onsite CEO. “He always offers a strong voice in the executive suite, with a focus on operational excellence and solutions that make sense for our clients.”