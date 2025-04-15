First Onsite Pensacola Expands Biohazard Response Capabilities

First Onsite Property Restoration made a major expansion of its biohazard response capabilities. Rob Bonham, general manager of the Pensacola branch, has earned the Certified Bio Recovery Technician (CBRT) designation from the American Bio Recovery Association (ABRA).

With these credentials, Bonham and the Pensacola team have increased their capabilities to handle highly specialized biohazard remediation, including crime scene cleanup, trauma response, infectious disease mitigation, and hazardous substance removal. This enhanced capability will serve clients across the Florida Panhandle (Northwest Florida), as well as parts of Alabama, Georgia, and Louisiana.

First Onsite’s Environmental And Bio Recovery Teams are equipped to manage risks, mitigate threats, and restore properties from biological hazards that endanger people and animals. These include medical waste, bloodborne pathogens, biological toxins, sharps and needles, trauma scenes, and controlled substances.

When first responders or health officials complete their work, property owners are often left to manage hazardous and emotionally challenging scenes. Whether dealing with a crime, trauma, suicide, or infectious disease outbreak, proper biohazard cleanup is critical. Without certified remediation and strict protocols, these sites can present ongoing health, safety, and even legal risks.

The risks tied to biohazard cleanup—especially in cases involving substances like fentanyl—require specialized training and equipment. Untrained personnel face potentially life-threatening exposure.

“We’ve seen tragic cases where other teams, without proper equipment or training, were tasked with cleaning contaminated areas, resulting in accidental exposures and fatalities,” Bonham said. “These outcomes are devastating reminders that only certified professionals should handle hazardous environments to ensure everyone’s safety.”

With this milestone, Pensacola becomes the third First Onsite branch with CBRT certification, joining Monroe, New Jersey, and San Antonio, Texas. Across these branches, First Onsite now has nine ABRA Certified Technicians and plans to further grow its biohazard response capabilities.

“First Onsite is committed to providing its customers with professional, compassionate, and ethical biohazard response services,” said Tom Licker, First Onsite senior vice president of regulatory business practice. “As we expand our expertise, we will continue adding certified technicians and branch locations to the ABRA resource network.”

As demand for specialized biohazard remediation services increases, First Onsite is making significant investments in expanding, training, and certifying its workforce—ensuring customers receive industry-leading care backed by trusted expertise.