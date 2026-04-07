First Onsite Launches Life Sciences Division to Protect Critical Environments

April 7, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Kellie Matzinger

First Onsite Property Restoration launched a Life Sciences Division and appointed Kellie Matzinger as life sciences operations director, North America.

Matzinger brings over 25 years of experience in microbiology, sterilization, decontamination, and validation. Her technical expertise spans all major sterilization modalities.

In recent years Matzinger’s work has focused on hydrogen peroxide technologies, particularly in the application of high-level disinfection and bio-decontamination for critical environments. She is widely recognized for her ability to translate microbiological principles into practical contamination control solutions.

“I am energized by the opportunity to bring the breadth of my experience to a highly skilled and supportive team that is aligned in its mission to proactively protect patients, products, and critical environments,” Matzinger said.

Reporting to Sam Bergman, First Onsite global executive vice president, Matzinger will lead the development and execution of the company’s Life Sciences Division, which focuses on delivering proactive, routine, and emergency-based facility hygiene servicesKey areas of focus include the following:

Contamination Control Strategies: Tailored to manufacturing, research laboratories, compounding pharmacies, medical device facilities and other regulated sectors.

Regulatory Compliance: Supporting pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food safety, research and medical device sectors in achieving compliant hygiene programs within GMP and cGMP guidance frameworks.

Transition to Preventive Services: Expanding service capabilities beyond reactive restoration into preventable contamination control.

Industry Engagement: Advancing best practices in regulated environments through continued involvement with ISPE, PDA and AAMI/ANSI standards committees.

“Being surrounded by professionals who value science, collaboration, and innovation creates a culture where meaningful impact is not only possible but expected,” Matzinger said. “It’s hard not to feel passionate when your life’s work is both understood and amplified by the team around you.”

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