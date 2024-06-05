Facility Cleaning and Maintenance Makes List of Jobs Dangerous to Teens

June 5, 2024Cleanfax Staff
teen cleaning

A new study has revealed the most dangerous professions for U.S. teenagers to work includes facility and ground cleaning and maintenance occupations.

Personal Injury Firm Suzuki Law Offices examined workplace deaths among U.S. teenagers (ages 16-19) across various job roles from 2020-2022. Average death rates alongside average teen employment figures were analyzed to determine the death rate per 5,000 teenage workers for each profession. With 0.21 deaths per 5,000 teenage workers, facility and ground cleaning and maintenance occupations ranked ninth.

“Entering into the world of work and earning your own money is an exciting time for many teenagers,” said Richard Suzuki from Suzuki Law Offices. “However, it’s important to understand the risks involved with certain occupations, particularly those that involve physical labor. This data also serves as a call to action for these professions, urging them to prioritize the protection of younger members of our society.”

Topping the list of America’s most dangerous jobs for teens was heavy vehicle and mobile equipment service technicians and mechanics with 2.5 deaths per 5,000 teenage workers. Carpenters ranked second, and construction laborers, security guards, and gambling surveillance officers tied for third. Farming, fishing, and forestry occupations ranked fourth, and construction and extraction occupations were fifth. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers ranked sixth, and other protection service workers tracked at seventh. Joint eighth place were installation, maintenance, and repair occupations; protective service occupations; and miscellaneous agricultural workers.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

EPA

EPA Targets Chemical Found in Cleaning Products

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Health & Safety / News
Older Hispanic woman cleaning a table

American Workforce Evolves to Older, More Diverse

Cleaning / Industry Research / Labor / Leadership Tips / News
mopping up floor

Resources to Ensure Fair Pay For Disaster Recovery Work

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Disasters / Labor / Leadership Tips / News
National Safety Month

National Safety Month Heightens Awareness About Workplace Safety

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Labor / Leadership Tips / News
IICRC

IICRC Commercial Built Environment Cleaning Standard Available for Public Review

Cleaning / Health & Safety / News
Smiling man in headphones looking at computer screen watching webinar, making business video call, young businessman consulting remote client online writing notes, hr holding distance job interview

Managing and Leading Remote Employees

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Polls

Do you see the FTC ban on noncompete clauses affecting your company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...