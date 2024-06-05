Facility Cleaning and Maintenance Makes List of Jobs Dangerous to Teens

A new study has revealed the most dangerous professions for U.S. teenagers to work includes facility and ground cleaning and maintenance occupations.

Personal Injury Firm Suzuki Law Offices examined workplace deaths among U.S. teenagers (ages 16-19) across various job roles from 2020-2022. Average death rates alongside average teen employment figures were analyzed to determine the death rate per 5,000 teenage workers for each profession. With 0.21 deaths per 5,000 teenage workers, facility and ground cleaning and maintenance occupations ranked ninth.

“Entering into the world of work and earning your own money is an exciting time for many teenagers,” said Richard Suzuki from Suzuki Law Offices. “However, it’s important to understand the risks involved with certain occupations, particularly those that involve physical labor. This data also serves as a call to action for these professions, urging them to prioritize the protection of younger members of our society.”

Topping the list of America’s most dangerous jobs for teens was heavy vehicle and mobile equipment service technicians and mechanics with 2.5 deaths per 5,000 teenage workers. Carpenters ranked second, and construction laborers, security guards, and gambling surveillance officers tied for third. Farming, fishing, and forestry occupations ranked fourth, and construction and extraction occupations were fifth. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers ranked sixth, and other protection service workers tracked at seventh. Joint eighth place were installation, maintenance, and repair occupations; protective service occupations; and miscellaneous agricultural workers.