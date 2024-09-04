Extend the Life of Your Truckmount

Your most important business “team member” is your truckmount. So, how do you ensure that it lasts as long as possible? Practicing these five basic maintenance steps is critical:

Follow recommended maintenance schedules. Read the manual!

Lubricate and check fluids daily.

Clean waste tank filters.

Keep the area around the unit clean and free of debris.

Ensure good airflow when operating the truckmount.

Follow operator’s manual maintenance schedules

You can prevent many common truckmount issues by understanding how it operates and what components must be serviced regularly. Truckmount maintenance is not just for your local service center—some components require maintenance daily, monthly, annually, or at certain hourly intervals.

Your operator’s manual should list all specific instructions and timelines for maintaining each component.

Ready support is a key advantage of purchasing equipment from a major manufacturer. This support is available through extensive service center networks and from the manufacturer’s knowledgeable service technicians. Such easy access to support means that if something goes wrong, your truckmount can be out making money again as quickly as possible.

Lubricate and check fluids daily

Your engine is the heart of your truckmount, and if you don’t regularly change the fluids, you will dramatically reduce its life.

At the end of each workday, lubricate your blower with a quality silicone or PTFE-based lubricant to prevent rust and corrosion buildup. On most truckmounts, a lubrication cup located on the front of the machine makes it easy to apply the lubricant. Skipping this step can lead to repairs, which can be costly and shorten the lifespan of the vacuum pump.

Depending on the truckmount manufacturer, the first oil change is typically between five and 50 hours, followed by 50- to 100-hour intervals after that. The new Sapphire Scientific® 370 EFI is an exception because it has been approved to use the extended-life Kohler 300-Hour Oil and Filter Kit.

Regularly check lubricant levels on these three major components: engine, pressure pump, and vacuum pump. If you have a newer unit, it’s likely equipped with precise temperature-control diverter valves and specialty cylinders. Keep these devices properly lubed monthly to keep the solution temperature controls operating as intended.

Clean waste tank filters

Inspect, clean, and/or replace your waste tank filter whenever visible wear or damage to the filter occurs. Dirty filters, float switches, and inadequate seals all affect the vacuum performance of your unit. Also, check the waste tank lid gasket often to ensure your tank has a tight seal, and plan to replace it if you see any visible wear.

Keep unit and its components clean

Your truckmount thrives in a clean van, as excess dust and debris can easily clog orifices or restrict airflow.

Cleaning the bypass manifold orifice and screen ensures your unit maintains consistent temperatures, preventing significant spikes or drops in solution temperature. A clogged orifice can lead to overheating and cause non-warrantable damage. Simple how-to videos are available on YouTube.

Always make sure that the float switch is clear of debris and operating properly. If the switch does not detect the wastewater levels, your waste tank can easily overflow into your van, or a failed switch can shut down your machine prematurely.

Ensure good airflow to keep truckmount cool

Allow space around your truckmount in and outside your van to ensure good airflow and to help keep it cool. If you own a truckmount with ceramic coating on exhaust components, you are already helping lower the heat radiation from exhaust components by more than 30%. That reduces component fatigue and promises a longer life for your truckmount.

Truckmount equipment is expensive—protect your investment! Regular truckmount maintenance will extend its life and usefulness, resulting in reduced operating costs and increased profitability for years to come.