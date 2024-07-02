EverSmith Brands Acquires Prism Specialties

July 2, 2024
EverSmith Brands

EverSmith Brands has acquired Prism Specialties, a leader in specialty restoration projects that provides electronics, textile, art, and document services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Prism Specialties operates in 103 franchised territories across 37 states. The company has over 30 years of experience providing specialty restoration services.

“Prism Specialties represents an ideal fit for EverSmith Brands as we pursue our vision of building the industry-leading franchise platform for commercial property services,” Ken Hutcheson, EverSmith Brands CEO said. “We are eager to partner with the Prism Specialties team and franchise owners in writing the next chapter of the brand’s growth story.”

EverSmith Brands is a platform of growing franchised brands focused on the commercial facilities sector.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of Prism Specialties,” said Chris Ring, Prism Specialties CEO. “This strategic move aligns with our current vision for evolution and innovation, and together with EverSmith Brands and the Riverside Co., we’re excited to accelerate our trajectory and continue adding value to the lives of our franchisees, employees, and customers.”

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

