Encircle Wins 2023 RIA Contractor’s Choice Award for the Second Year in a Row

For the second year in a row, Encircle, a software company for the property and casualty insurance industry, has won the Restoration Industry Association (RIA) Contractor’s Choice Award in the product/tool category.

This award has been established to highlight excellence in restoration-related products, tools, services, and support. Winners were voted on by the restoration industry at large and announced on Tuesday, August 25, at the 2023 International Restoration Convention & Industry Expo in Orlando, Florida.

“We are thrilled to take home the RIA award for the second year in a row!” said Paul Donald, CEO and founder of Encircle. “Coming on the heels of our new Floor Plan feature launch and integration with Verisk, this recognition means so much to our team because it’s voted on by the industry. We have so much gratitude for everyone who took the time to vote—thank you! It tells us we’re on the right track developing the most valuable tool for restorers in the field and we’re committed to doing just that.”

As data and reporting requirements continue to increase, Encircle is working on a series of additional enhancements to its platform that will roll out throughout 2023. These include customizable checklists to establish and enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) for field operations and stop the cycle of missing field documentation; photo markup capability; note templates; and remote, real-time visibility into water jobs.

For more information about the Encircle platform, visit getencircle.com.