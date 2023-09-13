Encircle and Verisk Announce Strategic Integration

Encircle, a field documentation platform provider for restoration professionals, recently announced a strategic integration with global data analytics and technology provider Verisk regarding its Xactimate solution.

The collaboration will allow restoration contractors to import Encircle floor plans into an existing Xactimate estimate (ESX file) and automatically generate a sketch.

“We are proud to collaborate with Verisk to bring this integration to restoration contractors,” said Paul Donald, Encircle CEO. “By merging our expertise in field documentation with Verisk’s industry-leading estimating software, contractors will be able to boost productivity

and improve their bottom line.”

Aaron Brunko, Verisk president of property estimating solutions, expressed his own enthusiasm over the collaboration: “Encircle’s innovative Floor Plan tool is a natural fit for Xactimate, saving contractors hours of work in translating information needed for an estimate. This will further streamline the estimating process and help contractors deliver exceptional results to their clients as well as to their carrier partners.”

A subscription to Encircle and an Xactimate license are required to use the new integration. Access will begin for Encircle customers starting on September 27, 2023.