EC Restore Welcomes Allen Reid as Director of Client Sales

March 10, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Allen Reid

EC Restore added Allen Reid as the company’s new director of client sales. With a proven track record in the restoration industry and deep expertise in business development, Reid will play a key role in expanding EC Restore’s footprint in commercial restoration while reinforcing its unique brand story in the highly competitive Southern New England market.

Reid brings over a decade of experience in sales and client relationship management within the restoration industry. Most recently, he served as national account director for CORE Group, where he was instrumental in growing membership across 48 states, negotiating national contracts, and ensuring quality service for high-net-worth carriers, property management groups, and commercial accounts.

With his extensive industry knowledge and innovative approach to client engagement, Reid is set to make an immediate impact at EC Restore. His ability to build strong relationships with key stakeholders and drive revenue growth will be essential as EC Restore continues to differentiate itself from the hundreds of restoration companies offering the same narrative.

“Bringing Allen on board is a game-changer for EC Restore,” said Eric Anderson, EC Restore owner and president. “He brings a unique perspective that aligns perfectly with our mission of telling a brand story unlike any other in this industry. Instead of repeating the same tired promises, EC Restore stands apart with a service experience that genuinely delivers. Allen’s expertise and strategic vision will undoubtedly make a significant mark in commercial restoration, and we are thrilled to have him as part of our team.”

Reid holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration and Management from the University of Mississippi. His dedication to strengthening partnerships and driving sales growth will be invaluable as EC Restore continues to innovate and expand in the commercial restoration sector.

 

