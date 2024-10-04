Ditch the ‘Think Outside the Box’ Cliche — Kick the Box!

October 4, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Raj Manickam

In this episode of Straight Talk!, learn about the philosophy of “Kick the Box”—a bold approach that goes beyond traditional “outside-the-box” thinking.

While many businesses are stuck following slight variations of the same ideas, “Kick the Box” challenges the entire system, encouraging leaders and their teams to push past conventional boundaries and embrace both traditional and innovative strategies.

Raj Manickam, SteamMaster Restoration and Cleaning in Colorado CEO and co-owner, shares how empowering individuals at every level of your organization can drive unique solutions, foster deeper client relationships, and create lasting change for your company. If you’re ready to break free from industry norms and redefine success, this is the approach for you.

And don’t miss Raj talking about winning the Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award! Click here for that video.

 

