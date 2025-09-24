Director’s Cut: What’s New and Cool at ISSA Show North America 2025

In this exclusive interview, Ed Nichols, the director of ISSA Show, shares what’s new, cool, and unmissable at this year’s event.

ISSA Show North America remains the industry’s gathering place, bringing together cleaning professionals, manufacturers, educators, and leaders from around the world. This year’s event is set to deliver more than just a trade show—it’s about discovering fresh solutions, sharpening skills, and making meaningful connections.

Labor shortages, supply chain challenges, and industry consolidation are shaping the market, and the show is responding with a strong focus on innovation. Automation and robotics will be front and center as exhibitors highlight how new technology is helping companies manage a leaner workforce. With thousands of new products on display, attendees will have plenty to explore.

Networking is another highlight. A new digital platform will facilitate easier connections between attendees and exhibitors ahead of time, while on-site lounges, receptions, and happy hours will enable professionals to meet face-to-face, share challenges, and explore opportunities together.

Education runs deep throughout the program, with support from partners such as BSCAI, IEHA, and Hygia Network. Sessions will cover certifications, workshops, and training opportunities, including Spanish-language options. A standout new feature this year is the Global Collegiate Sales Competition, which brings ten universities to the show floor for live contests—helping introduce the next generation of talent to the cleaning industry.

For newcomers, the advice is straightforward: Set clear goals, utilize the event app to plan ahead, and engage in networking. For long-time attendees, the message is to break out of familiar routines. With nearly a third of the show floor and half of the audience changing each year, there’s always something new to discover.

More than 11,000 professionals are expected to gather this November, each leaving with new ideas, stronger relationships, and fresh momentum for the year ahead.