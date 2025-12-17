Destinee Salaiz: Keeping the IICRC Moving, One System at a Time

As executive assistant for the IICRC, Destinee Salaiz works closely with IICRC Chief of Staff Holly Kimber, the board of directors, and shareholders to keep the organization moving smoothly. Her role includes supporting board meetings and helping facilitate large-scale events such as annual meetings and the Dalton Flooring Symposium.

Salaiz described her impact in simple terms: Making leadership’s work easier. “That’s the nature of an assistant,” she said, explaining that her position was created out of necessity rather than a formal structure. As the role evolved, she built reports, systems, and processes designed to improve efficiency across the organization—something she genuinely enjoyed.

One of the unexpected benefits of her position has been education. Because of her role, Salaiz had the opportunity to take IICRC courses and expand her understanding of the industry. “Being paid to learn is never bad,” she said.

Asked what people might notice if they could see behind the walls of the IICRC, Salaiz pointed first to the building itself—circular and easy to get lost in—but quickly shifted to the culture. She said the dedication of the staff and the positive work environment stood out most. “I’ve never really felt like, ‘I’ve got to go to work’ here,” she said.

She also emphasized the role of volunteers as the heart of the organization. Salaiz credited them with dedicating time away from their families to support education and standards. “I wouldn’t have a job without them giving their time freely,” she said, adding that their contributions deserve recognition.

