Denver International Airport Basement Gets a Deep Cleaning

Last month, the Denver City Council approved a nearly US$11.2 million one-time deep cleaning of the tunnel system and basements to support operations at Denver International Airport (DEN). BELFOR Environmental Inc. has been contracted to conduct the cleaning across a 3.5 million square foot tunnel network within a 6-month span.

While an airport spokesperson said the tunnels get routinely cleaned, this will be the first time they are deep cleaned. A deep cleaning can include overhead utilities, structural surface at height, and low-use service corridors, Denverite reported.

BELFOR will provide specialized environmental cleaning services for various locations of the baggage tunnels and basement areas at DEN. The contractor will perform all necessary testing required to identify environmentally compliant cleaning procedures. BELFOR also will provide all required cleaning technicians, equipment, and supplies to perform the specialized cleaning services by industry standards and will dispose all material afterward.

The deep cleaning supports DEN’s strategic plan Vision 100 by protecting critical underground infrastructure, reducing safety risk, and ensuring reliable operations as DEN scales to 100 million passengers.

The Denver City Council also awarded a $10 million contract last year to Wright Choice Inc. to keep the tunnels clean for five years. DEN’s maintenance contract with Wright Choice includes the removal of trash, dust, debris, soot, graffiti, and other surface contaminants along with providing services such as pressure or power washing. The agreement aims to support a clean, safe, and functional environment.