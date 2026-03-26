CRDN Adds New Franchise Owners

March 26, 2026Cleanfax Staff
CRDN

CRDN, a leading expert in residential and commercial contents restoration operations across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., has expanded its growing network with the addition of new franchise owners and recent training graduates.

The following franchise owners and team members have completed CRDN’s introductory training and are now certified to restore textiles—items such as clothing, linens, and fabrics impacted by smoke, soot, or water damage:

The following individuals have successfully completed CRDN’s art, electronics, and/or full-service contents restoration trainings, empowering these facilities to offer comprehensive end-to-end restoration services:

“Our investment in training ensures CRDN continues to deliver industry-leading contents restoration service with the speed, care, and consistency our carrier and contractor clients rely on,” said Wayne Wudyka, CRDN CEO. “As our network grows, we’re proud to see new franchisees and sales and operations staff carrying forward the expertise and standards that define our brand.”

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