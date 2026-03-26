CRDN Adds New Franchise Owners

CRDN, a leading expert in residential and commercial contents restoration operations across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., has expanded its growing network with the addition of new franchise owners and recent training graduates.

The following franchise owners and team members have completed CRDN’s introductory training and are now certified to restore textiles—items such as clothing, linens, and fabrics impacted by smoke, soot, or water damage:

Troy Scarbrough, franchise owner, CRDN of Middlesex and Essex counties, Massachusetts

Dana Ratcliffe, franchise owner, CRDN of Greater Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Drew Skasik, franchise owner, CRDN of North Central Appalachia

Joey Gibson, franchise owner, CRDN of Greater Savannah, Georgia

Wes Purks, project manager, CRDN of South Central New England, Massachusetts

Andrew Lira, operations manager, CRDN of Greater Savannah, Georgia

Matthew Rudolph, vice president of systems and technology, CRDN of Greater Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Rupinder Rudolph, general manager, CRDN of Greater Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Ayman Charania, first responder, CRDN of Corpus Christi, Texas

The following individuals have successfully completed CRDN’s art, electronics, and/or full-service contents restoration trainings, empowering these facilities to offer comprehensive end-to-end restoration services:

Matt Knight, franchise owner, CRDN of Oregon and Eastern Washington and North Idaho

Joey Gibson, franchise owner, CRDN of Greater Savannah, Georgia

Andrew Lira, operations manager, CRDN of Greater Savannah, Georgia

Dana Ratcliffe, franchise owner, CRDN of Greater Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Matthew Rudolph, vice president of systems and technology, CRDN of Greater Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Rupinder Rudolph, general manager, CRDN of Greater Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Ryan Corson, general manager, CRDN of Northern Alabama

Terrance Dermody, franchise owner, CRDN of Greater Boston and Southeast Massachusetts

“Our investment in training ensures CRDN continues to deliver industry-leading contents restoration service with the speed, care, and consistency our carrier and contractor clients rely on,” said Wayne Wudyka, CRDN CEO. “As our network grows, we’re proud to see new franchisees and sales and operations staff carrying forward the expertise and standards that define our brand.”