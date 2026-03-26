CRDN Adds New Franchise Owners
CRDN, a leading expert in residential and commercial contents restoration operations across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., has expanded its growing network with the addition of new franchise owners and recent training graduates.
The following franchise owners and team members have completed CRDN’s introductory training and are now certified to restore textiles—items such as clothing, linens, and fabrics impacted by smoke, soot, or water damage:
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Troy Scarbrough, franchise owner, CRDN of Middlesex and Essex counties, Massachusetts
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Dana Ratcliffe, franchise owner, CRDN of Greater Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
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Drew Skasik, franchise owner, CRDN of North Central Appalachia
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Joey Gibson, franchise owner, CRDN of Greater Savannah, Georgia
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Wes Purks, project manager, CRDN of South Central New England, Massachusetts
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Andrew Lira, operations manager, CRDN of Greater Savannah, Georgia
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Matthew Rudolph, vice president of systems and technology, CRDN of Greater Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
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Rupinder Rudolph, general manager, CRDN of Greater Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
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Ayman Charania, first responder, CRDN of Corpus Christi, Texas
The following individuals have successfully completed CRDN’s art, electronics, and/or full-service contents restoration trainings, empowering these facilities to offer comprehensive end-to-end restoration services:
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Matt Knight, franchise owner, CRDN of Oregon and Eastern Washington and North Idaho
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Joey Gibson, franchise owner, CRDN of Greater Savannah, Georgia
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Andrew Lira, operations manager, CRDN of Greater Savannah, Georgia
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Dana Ratcliffe, franchise owner, CRDN of Greater Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
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Matthew Rudolph, vice president of systems and technology, CRDN of Greater Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
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Rupinder Rudolph, general manager, CRDN of Greater Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
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Ryan Corson, general manager, CRDN of Northern Alabama
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Terrance Dermody, franchise owner, CRDN of Greater Boston and Southeast Massachusetts
“Our investment in training ensures CRDN continues to deliver industry-leading contents restoration service with the speed, care, and consistency our carrier and contractor clients rely on,” said Wayne Wudyka, CRDN CEO. “As our network grows, we’re proud to see new franchisees and sales and operations staff carrying forward the expertise and standards that define our brand.”