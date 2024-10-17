CRDN Adds 3 New Franchise Owners, 9 Training Graduates

CRDN, a franchise network dedicated to providing comprehensive contents restoration services to the insurance industry, welcomed three new franchise owners and nine training graduates across key regions in the United States and Canada.

New franchise owners and territories include:

  • Andrew Hoskins and Tyler Berry, CRDN of KCMO (Kansas City, Missouri)
  • Justin Maier, CRDN of NorCal and Oregon South

Four employees have graduated from introductory training, with their facilities now equipped to provide textile restoration services:

  • Marc Buckland, operations manager, CRDN of Middlesex & Essex Counties, Massachusetts
  • Austin Luff, operations manager, CRDN of Greater Philadelphia S.E.
  • Chase Gallon, operations manager, CRDN of Greater Philadelphia S.E.
  • Julie Peck, CE coordinator, CRDN Home Office (Berkley, Michigan)

Five individuals have successfully graduated from CRDN’s art, electronics, and full-service contents restoration training, empowering these facilities to offer comprehensive end-to-end restoration services. Those services encompass fine art, appliances, furniture, and delicate textiles. Graduates include:

  • James Perry, warehouse tech, CRDN of Kansas City, Missouri
  • Jordan Berry, operations manager, CRDN of Kansas City, Missouri
  • Patterson Skuce, general manager, CRDN of Vancouver and Lower Mainland
  • Lisa Morris, art specialist, CRDN of Greater Columbus
  • Jamison Maier, operations manager, CRDN of NorCal and Oregon South

“We are proud to welcome this talented group of owners to the CRDN family, and to celebrate the achievements of our recent training graduates who have the ability to grow and scale their businesses on the CRDN platform,” said Wayne Wudyka, CRDN CEO. “Their local expertise combined with our national brand strength will enhance our home contents restoration service offerings significantly, allowing us to expand service to our insurance customers and homeowners following fire, flood, and mold damage and other natural disasters.”

