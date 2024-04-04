Coval Technologies Appoints Bill Rains to National Technical Director

April 4, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Bill Raines at Coval Technology

Chemical manufacturing company Coval Technologies has recently named Bill Rains national technical director.

In his new role, Rains will be responsible for creating a dedicated technical support structure for the Houston-based company’s customers. His responsibilities will include supporting existing products and new products planned for release.

“Rains’ expertise will ensure customers receive the training and information they need to reach their goals,” said Aaron Statser, Coval General Manager.

Rains began his journey into the floor care industry in 1984. Previous employment includes nearly a decade with GranQuartz as a Stone and Concrete Specialist, 12 years as the owner of Blue Diamond Services, and experience at Aztec Products and Huntington Labs. In 2010, he was a founding board member of the Concrete Polishing Association of America (CPAA), which merged with the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC) six years later. The group continues to be a resource for contractors, designers, and owners involved with specifying, installing, and maintaining polished concrete.

With 40 years of industry experience, Rains has seen the evolution of flooring solutions. “VCT and carpet were king in affordable flooring in the decades leading up to the 1980’s, while many government and institutional floors had more durable options such as cementitious terrazzo and ceramic tile,” Rains said. “In the mid 1990’s, modern concrete polishing was born, and for the last 25 years, cost savings and ease of maintenance has meant a massive increase in polished concrete market share.

“I have seen flooring technology come and go from the inside out. My whole career has revolved around training and troubleshooting from the installer, manufacturer, and distributor perspective,” he continued. “The role of technical director is my dream job, and the excitement around Coval’s nanotechnology in the flooring industry has been electric. Single component, easy to apply, and durable, what’s not to love?”

For more information, visit covaltechnologies.com.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Advanced DRI in Delaware

Advanced DRI Continues Northeast Expansion With New Office

Growth & Acquisitions / News
ISSA Today Logo

March/April Edition of ISSA Today Now Available Online

ISSA / News
IICRC logo

IICRC Seeks Nominations for Board of Directors

News
EPASC2

ISSA Celebrates 2023 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award Winners

Awards / ISSA / News
Restoration 911 logo

911 Restoration Launches Claims Integrity Program

News
Cover_MarApr_2024_CMM

Read the March-April 2024 Issue of CMM Online

ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a floor cleaning contractor, which of the following best describes your approach to marketing:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...