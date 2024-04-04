Coval Technologies Appoints Bill Rains to National Technical Director

Chemical manufacturing company Coval Technologies has recently named Bill Rains national technical director.

In his new role, Rains will be responsible for creating a dedicated technical support structure for the Houston-based company’s customers. His responsibilities will include supporting existing products and new products planned for release.

“Rains’ expertise will ensure customers receive the training and information they need to reach their goals,” said Aaron Statser, Coval General Manager.

Rains began his journey into the floor care industry in 1984. Previous employment includes nearly a decade with GranQuartz as a Stone and Concrete Specialist, 12 years as the owner of Blue Diamond Services, and experience at Aztec Products and Huntington Labs. In 2010, he was a founding board member of the Concrete Polishing Association of America (CPAA), which merged with the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC) six years later. The group continues to be a resource for contractors, designers, and owners involved with specifying, installing, and maintaining polished concrete.

With 40 years of industry experience, Rains has seen the evolution of flooring solutions. “VCT and carpet were king in affordable flooring in the decades leading up to the 1980’s, while many government and institutional floors had more durable options such as cementitious terrazzo and ceramic tile,” Rains said. “In the mid 1990’s, modern concrete polishing was born, and for the last 25 years, cost savings and ease of maintenance has meant a massive increase in polished concrete market share.

“I have seen flooring technology come and go from the inside out. My whole career has revolved around training and troubleshooting from the installer, manufacturer, and distributor perspective,” he continued. “The role of technical director is my dream job, and the excitement around Coval’s nanotechnology in the flooring industry has been electric. Single component, easy to apply, and durable, what’s not to love?”

