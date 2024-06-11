CoreLogic Expedites Water Loss Documentation

CoreLogic® introduced CoreLogic Restoration | Mitigate™, a water loss documentation tool designed with technicians in mind. Engineered by a team of restoration industry professionals, Mitigate offers a workflow platform that optimizes loss documentation to match the order of operations in the field while maintaining compliance, accuracy, and efficiency.

Mitigate provides technicians with an interface that is field-operation friendly and consistent across any device and operating system. In addition to simplifying the water loss documentation process and preserving accuracy, benefits include:

Process control: Flexible and customizable loss documentation process.

Flexible and customizable loss documentation process. Leveraged Standardization and Compliance : Integrated ANSI / IICRC S500 guidelines and recommendations along with assure technicians are compliant from day one on the job.

: Integrated ANSI / IICRC S500 guidelines and recommendations along with assure technicians are compliant from day one on the job. Instant project floor plans: Create accurate, LiDAR-based diagrams instantly by scanning the room with a compatible iOS device.

“At CoreLogic, we constantly challenge ourselves to innovate further, creating solutions that provide the most optimal user experience and enhance value,” said Jesse Herrera, CoreLogic executive vice president of global product and operations for insurance solutions. “Built on and with instant access to CoreLogic’s best-in-class property intelligence, combined with a comprehensive water loss documentation workflow designed for the entire claim ecosystem, Mitigate is a powerful solution for the industry.”

Mitigate uses artificial intelligence to add tags to captured images—identifying all the structural and non-structural objects in the room. This shortens project lifecycles and infuses greater accuracy into every step of the water loss documentation process, which drives improved estimates and reporting.

To learn more about Mitigate, visit the CoreLogic website.