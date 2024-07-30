CORE by DeDona Restoration Expands to Palm Springs

CORE by DeDona Restoration held the grand opening of its new location at 74-710 California 111, Suite 102, Palm Desert, California. This expansion allows CORE by DeDona Restoration to extend its property restoration services to the residents and property managers of Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Cathedral City, Bermuda Dunes, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, Desert Hot Springs, and Thousand Palms.

CORE by DeDona Restoration offers mold remediation and water mitigation services.

Their expansion into Palm Desert reflects the company’s dedication to providing restoration services to more communities.