Connecting Restoration Contractors and Insurance Companies

January 25, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Connecting Restoration Contractors With Insurance Comapnies

Building a bridge between restoration businesses and insurance companies appears to be a never-ending challenge. What can be done to connect the two industries in a way that benefits everyone involved?

On this episode of Straight Talk!, Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director, caught up with Garret Gray, president of Protect Insurance Solutions with CoreLogic, at INTRCONNECT 2024 in Austin, Texas, to discuss key ways restoration contractors and insurance companies can work better together for the sake of your insured clients.

“I think that insurers and [restoration] contractors want the same thing,” said Gray during the interview. “They just need a way to talk the same language.”

To learn Gray’s advice on how restoration companies and insurance providers can get on the same page and develop real, integrated solutions, watch the video or listen to the podcast below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Follow the rules

Rules? I Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Rules!

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips
Interview

5 Tips on Hiring Qualified Workers

Business Management & Operations / Labor
Chuck Violand - Forging Dynasty Businesses

Forging Dynasty Businesses

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Video
Independent contractor agreement

DOL Announces Final Rule on Worker Employment Status

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News
Dave Kahle - Commission Clawbacks

Commission Clawbacks: Do They Help or Hurt?

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
Scheduling

Meeting Deadlines and Staying on Schedule

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / Training

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a restoration contractor, does it concern you that some insurance companies are dropping coverage in certain states, such as California and Florida?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...