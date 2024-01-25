Connecting Restoration Contractors and Insurance Companies

Building a bridge between restoration businesses and insurance companies appears to be a never-ending challenge. What can be done to connect the two industries in a way that benefits everyone involved?

On this episode of Straight Talk!, Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director, caught up with Garret Gray, president of Protect Insurance Solutions with CoreLogic, at INTRCONNECT 2024 in Austin, Texas, to discuss key ways restoration contractors and insurance companies can work better together for the sake of your insured clients.

“I think that insurers and [restoration] contractors want the same thing,” said Gray during the interview. “They just need a way to talk the same language.”

To learn Gray’s advice on how restoration companies and insurance providers can get on the same page and develop real, integrated solutions, watch the video or listen to the podcast below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!