Commission Clawbacks: Do They Help or Hurt?

January 10, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Dave Kahle - Commission Clawbacks

On the surface and from an owner’s or manager’s point of view, commission clawbacks—that is, reclaiming or reducing earned commissions if sales goals are not met—might seem to make sense. Isn’t a commission supposed to be an incentive for closing sales? And if so, inversely, shouldn’t you take that commission away if that goal hasn’t been met?

But on this episode of Straight Talk!, Dave Kahle, owner of Kahle Way Sales Systems, shares his thoughts on the problem with this outlook and why commission clawbacks are not a good way to motivate your sales staff.

To learn Dave’s positive strategies that can help motivate your salespeople sell and close successfully without defeating their morale, watch the video or listen to the podcast below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Independent contractor agreement

DOL Announces Final Rule on Worker Employment Status

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News
Scheduling

Meeting Deadlines and Staying on Schedule

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / Training
Homeowner after the fire

Online Poll: Does the Homeowners Insurance Crisis Concern You?

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / News
2024 plan

Advice for Starting a New Business in 2024

Business Management & Operations / News
Insurance - Restoration Handshake

How Restoration Brands Can Balance a Mutually Beneficial Relationship With Insurance Companies

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales
Manager with stressed worker

Workplace Concerns to Consider in 2024

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a restoration contractor, does it concern you that some insurance companies are dropping coverage in certain states, such as California and Florida?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...