Join Cleaning for a Reason to Scrub Out Cancer This April

Rosemont, Ill. — March 28, 2023 — Cleaning for a Reason®, an ISSA Charities™ signature program that provides clean homes for cancer patients, is extending Cleaning for a Reason Week throughout the entire month of April. During the month, Cleaning for a Reason, its residential cleaning partners, sponsors, and the cleaning industry community will come together to build awareness of the charity’s mission and raise funds to reach more cancer patients.

“We are thrilled to expand Cleaning for a Reason to an entire month of dedication toward helping create a more comfortable environment for cancer patients in their homes,” said Cleaning for a Reason Founder Debbie Sardone, “It can be easy to forget how much energy and work it takes to make a house feel like a home, so we always look forward to helping cancer patients feel safe.”

Cleaning for a Reason partners with residential cleaning companies to offer free house cleanings to cancer patients in the United States and Canada. Cleaning partners give two home cleanings to each man, woman, or child undergoing cancer treatment in their communities who applies and receives a match. Cleaning for a Reason Month aims to encourage more cleaning partners to join the network and serve a greater number of patients.

New this year, Cleaning for a Reason is introducing Fundraiser in a Box, a set of materials that can be used to organize and promote a fundraising event to facilitate raising money and awareness for Cleaning for a Reason’s mission. The provided promotional materials and donation links can be used to educate others about the cause and encourage them to donate. Fundraiser in a Box includes instructions and tips on how to organize a successful charity walk or 5k run, restaurant fundraiser, silent auction, special promotions, and more.

“Being diagnosed with cancer and undergoing various treatments has a significant impact on loved ones and people in our community,” said ISSA Charities Director of Development Sandy Wolfrum, “We encourage everyone to get involved with Cleaning for a Reason Month to expand our reach and help those who need it during a difficult time.”

Learn more about Cleaning for a Reason at cleaningforareason.org.

To become a corporate sponsor or donate, visit cleaningforareason.org/donors or contact Sandy Wolfrum at [email protected].

About Cleaning for a Reason

Cleaning for a Reason partners with more than 1,200 residential cleaners throughout the United States and Canada to offer free house cleaning to any household battling cancer. Since 2006, the nonprofit and its partners have donated more than $16 million in services, helping more than 47,000 cancer patients. In 2017, Cleaning for a Reason was adopted by ISSA Charities, the charitable arm of ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association. To apply for services, to join as a cleaning partner, or to support the work of Cleaning for a Reason, visit cleaningforareason.org.

About ISSA Charities

ISSA Charities™ is the charitable and philanthropic arm of ISSA and the worldwide cleaning industry. A 501(c)(3) organization, ISSA Charities’ mission is to make the world a cleaner, healthier, better place to live by sponsoring, funding, and operating charitable and social programs directly connected to the cleaning industry. Our Signature Charities are changing the way the world views cleaning: Cleaning for a Reason provides professional home cleaning for cancer patients; the ISSA Hygieia Network advances women, diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cleaning industry; and ISSA Scholars supports youth with scholarship aid and seasonal internships. To learn more about ISSA Charities and to make your own donation, visit issacharities.org.

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.