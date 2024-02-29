Cleanfax March/April 2024 Digital Edition Online Now

February 29, 2024Cleanfax Staff
March-April 2024 Cleanfax

The Cleanfax March/April 2024 digital issue is now available online!

Don’t miss the 2024 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review, featuring three success stories of leading companies and the entrepreneurial spirit it takes to compete. Dive into the guidance for restoration marketing as you focus on weather patterns and disaster events. Then check out the tips to avoid creating slippery floors, embrace smart sales strategies for commercial work, learn how to tackle large scale renovation projects, and much more. It’s all inside!

One Tech or Two?
Which is best to maximize efficiency and grow profits?

The 2024 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review
Three successful business owners share their unique experiences.

Smart Sales Strategies
Create your plan to win commercial floor care clients.

Slippery Floors
Are we causing them?

Large Scale Renovation Projects
The importance of a white-glove approach.

Attracting Younger Sales Talent
How to update your hiring techniques.

Monetizing Mother Nature
Here’s how to systemize and grow your restoration company.

7 Coaching Questions
Getting from where you are to where you want to be.

Looking Beyond Our Own Con
Are our goals realistic, or are we just fooling ourselves?

Cleaning Industry Leader Profile & Restoration Showcase
The products and equipment you need to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.

The Last Word
Six questions for Mason Tomaino.

View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue.

View the full March/April 2024 digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.

