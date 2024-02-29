Cleanfax March/April 2024 Digital Edition Online Now

The Cleanfax March/April 2024 digital issue is now available online!

Don’t miss the 2024 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review, featuring three success stories of leading companies and the entrepreneurial spirit it takes to compete. Dive into the guidance for restoration marketing as you focus on weather patterns and disaster events. Then check out the tips to avoid creating slippery floors, embrace smart sales strategies for commercial work, learn how to tackle large scale renovation projects, and much more. It’s all inside!

One Tech or Two?

Which is best to maximize efficiency and grow profits?

The 2024 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review

Three successful business owners share their unique experiences.

Smart Sales Strategies

Create your plan to win commercial floor care clients.

Slippery Floors

Are we causing them?

Large Scale Renovation Projects

The importance of a white-glove approach.

Attracting Younger Sales Talent

How to update your hiring techniques.

Monetizing Mother Nature

Here’s how to systemize and grow your restoration company. 7 Coaching Questions

Getting from where you are to where you want to be. Looking Beyond Our Own Con

Are our goals realistic, or are we just fooling ourselves?

Cleaning Industry Leader Profile & Restoration Showcase

The products and equipment you need to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.

The Last Word

Six questions for Mason Tomaino.

View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue.

