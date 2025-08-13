Clean Response Commits to Five-Year Presenting Sponsorship

Clean Response announced a five-year commitment to serve as the presenting sponsor of CommonBond Communities’ Annual Gala, as part of a larger gift to support the organization’s Framing the Future campaign. CommonBond Communities is one of the Midwest’s largest nonprofit providers of affordable housing, and this commitment supports their campaign, which addresses critical housing challenges throughout the region.

Clean Response has built a trusted partnership with CommonBond Communities, delivering rapid emergency water and fire restoration services across their multifamily properties. When disasters strike, from toilet overflows and burst pipes to smoke damage and condensate line failures, Clean Response responds quickly to restore homes and minimize disruptions to residents’ lives.

“At Clean Response, we believe deeply in supporting our community and the critical work that CommonBond Communities is doing to provide stable housing,” said Mark Larson, Clean Response CEO. “The housing challenges facing our neighbors require all of us to work together, and we’re proud to play a part in this impactful mission.”

CommonBond publicly announced their Framing the Future campaign last fall. Clean Response’s contribution will fund CommonBond’s efforts to develop affordable housing, provide supportive services (called Advantage Services), and implement solutions to address housing instability.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Clean Response and for their dedication to our community,” said Deidre Schmidt, CommonBond Communities president and CEO. “Through their generous gift we can provide Advantage Services to more residents, develop and reinvest in affordable housing, and positively impact larger systems changes.”