Clean Air Starts With a Well-Maintained HVAC System

The most important deterrent to poor air quality is to have your facility’s HVAC system checked annually and keep your air filters changed regularly.

“Most people have kept their homes closed against the cold all winter, which means their indoor air has likely become stale and may even contain toxins that could make them sick,” said Cassie Pound, Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric vice president and co-owner. “If you or your family are suffering from allergies or have noticed that you are having respiratory issues, the culprit may not be the pollen outside, but the contaminants inside.”

Pound said events, such as Earth Day, correctly point to smog and outdoor air pollution as serious issues, but we are also impacted by the quality of the air indoors.

“If you haven’t scheduled your air conditioning tune-up, spring is the perfect time to do that,” Pound said. “Preventative maintenance not only improves your home’s air quality, it also keeps your A/C unit working more efficiently throughout the summer.”

Indoor air quality is also a concern in commercial and public facilities. Pound offers the following advice for homeowners and facility managers: