Clean Air Starts With a Well-Maintained HVAC System
The most important deterrent to poor air quality is to have your facility’s HVAC system checked annually and keep your air filters changed regularly.
“Most people have kept their homes closed against the cold all winter, which means their indoor air has likely become stale and may even contain toxins that could make them sick,” said Cassie Pound, Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric vice president and co-owner. “If you or your family are suffering from allergies or have noticed that you are having respiratory issues, the culprit may not be the pollen outside, but the contaminants inside.”
Pound said events, such as Earth Day, correctly point to smog and outdoor air pollution as serious issues, but we are also impacted by the quality of the air indoors.
“If you haven’t scheduled your air conditioning tune-up, spring is the perfect time to do that,” Pound said. “Preventative maintenance not only improves your home’s air quality, it also keeps your A/C unit working more efficiently throughout the summer.”
Indoor air quality is also a concern in commercial and public facilities. Pound offers the following advice for homeowners and facility managers:
- Consider a whole-facility air filtration system. Attached through the HVAC system, whole-facility air purifiers help alleviate respiratory illness by reducing allergens and contaminants throughout the building.
- Dust and vacuum regularly. Using dusters that trap the debris and vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters can help cleaning crews trap and contain contaminants rather than merely move them around.
- Control humidity. Excessive or insufficient humidity can promote mold growth or increase dust levels. Ideal humidity levels should be between 30% to 60%. Facility managers can purchase tests to determine their building’s relative humidity and can purchase humidifiers and dehumidifiers to remedy the issue.
- Install radon and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms. These gases are odorless and colorless and can be deadly. Facility managers who suspect they have a CO leak in their HVAC system should call their provider as soon as possible.
- Have the ductwork professionally cleaned. If a facility is more than 15 years old, having the ductwork cleaned of debris and mold build-up will improve its indoor air quality.