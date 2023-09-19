Chem-Dry Hires New Business Coach

Carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise company Chem-Dry recently announced the appointment of Jeremy Burch as the company’s newest business coach.

As a former franchise owner himself, Burch began his professional career at Texas Roadhouse, where he worked for 15 years. Starting as a dishwasher, he rose to product coach and then managing partner, before ultimately owning his own location. Following his time at Texas Roadhouse, Burch began working at Journal Technologies as a project manager.

“I’ve always believed that true leadership is about being in the trenches with your team,” said Burch. “It’s about teaching, managing, and working alongside others to achieve success. I’m excited to bring this hands-on, servant leadership approach to my role as Chem-Dry’s business coach. I look forward to collaborating with our franchise owners to help them reach their fullest potential.”

“With a wealth of experience in the franchising and business development space, I am thrilled to welcome Jeremy to our team. His enthusiasm is bound to strengthen Chem-Dry’s franchise development program,” said Ed Quinlan, Chem-Dry. “Jeremy’s firm belief in our company and the proven model we’ve cultivated over 45 years is truly commendable. I take pride in having someone in this role who wholeheartedly embraces our legacy while charting a course for our future and supporting our franchise network.”

