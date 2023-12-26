Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel Opens After $19M Restoration

December 26, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Chattanooga Choo Choo

According to the Sumner County Source, The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has opened, following a $19 million restoration project by Trestle Studio, a real estate development firm.

Originally Chattanooga’s Terminal Station, which canceled its train service in 1970, the station has lived on as The Choo Choo—a tourist attraction, complete with the hotel accommodations situated inside restored passenger railway cars, as well as an ice rink, rose garden, and several restaurants. Its name comes from the iconic Glenn Miller song, “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” about a mythical passenger train that ended its supposed journey at Terminal Station. The station’s architectural design reflects the Beaux-Arts style of the late 19th century.

The latest restoration project began in 2022, with some of the hotel train cars being donated to the the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum. According to the Source, 25 out of the 127 guest rooms had been restored, with the accommodations set inside Pullman train cars from the 1920s and 1960s. Details such as the original Tiffany glass pendants have been preserved.

“The Hotel Chalet is not just a place to stay; it’s an immersive experience, a sanctuary of indulgence, and a celebration of the finer things in life,” Jake Lamstein, Trestle Studio owner, told the Source. “We’ve carefully blended history with modern amenities to create an inviting atmosphere for history enthusiasts, sophisticated travelers, and adventurers looking for a warm oasis steps from the foothills of Appalachia, local arts, dining, and culture.”

For more information about the venue, visit www.thehotelchalet.com.

