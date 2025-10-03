Centex Construction Partners with One Way Property Restoration

Private equity firm O2 Investment Partners announced that through Centex Construction, a provider of renovation, restoration, and maintenance services for the multi-family facility market, it has made an investment in and partnered with One Way Property Restoration.

Founded in 2001 by Jason Dupuis and later joined by Joshua Rafter, One Way is a provider of 24/7 emergency mitigation and restoration services for water and fire damage, mold remediation, reconstruction, and carpet cleaning services primarily serving the multi-family and commercial end markets. One Way is based in Tampa, Florida, and maintains additional locations in Washington, Michigan, Indiana, and Maryland. Headquartered in Tomball, Texas, and founded in 2016, Centex Construction’s operations span eight states across the Southeast and Southwest.

“We are excited to partner with One Way,” said Mark Whitehead, Centex president. “Jason and Joshua have built an outstanding business with a diversified customer base, unique service offering, and geographic presence that aligns well with and broadens the platform’s footprint. We look forward to providing resources and infrastructure to support One Way’s continued success.”

“Partnering with Centex and O2 is a tremendous opportunity to accelerate the future growth of both businesses,” said Jason Dupuis, One Way president. “One Way now has an additional suite of services that we can deliver to our customers through Centex’s renovation and maintenance capabilities, while Centex gains additional restoration capacity and access to four new geographic markets. Centex is an outstanding fit for our company, and we are thrilled to partner with Mark and his team as we embark on this next chapter.”