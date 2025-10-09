Carpet Found to Harbor Tobacco Smoke at High Concentrations

Long after tobacco use has stopped, indoor surfaces, particularly carpets, can retain nicotine and tobacco-specific nitrosamines (TSNAs), a new study published by the American Chemical Society found. TSNAs are carcinogenic compounds that can form on indoor surfaces during chemical aging of thirdhand smoke.

Textile surfaces serve as both a reservoir and long-term source of TSNAs. For example, the study found TSNAs may accumulate in carpets to concentrations comparable to that of nicotine and are significantly higher than previously thought.

The findings suggest that textile surfaces in thirdhand smoke-exposed indoor environments serve as both a reservoir and long-term source of harmful tobacco-related chemicals.

Previously, a study by researchers at San Diego State University found that even six months after people within a home stop smoking, the home, as well as the nonsmokers living there, still show elevated levels of dangerous carcinogens linked to cigarettes. Hand-wipe samples and urine samples showed that people continue to be exposed to potent carcinogenic tobacco compounds in their homes long after they or their family members have quit smoking.