Bridging the Language Gap: Overcoming Training Obstacles for Spanish Speaking Staff

In the restoration industry, language differences shouldn’t be a barrier—they should be an opportunity for growth. However, companies often struggle to effectively train and engage their Spanish-speaking workforce, leaving valuable talent underutilized and underserved.

This Cleanfax webinar, in partnership with KnowHow, tackles these challenges head-on. You’ll hear practical, field-tested strategies to improve multilingual training, streamline communication, and create a workplace where everyone—regardless of language—can succeed.

We explore how restoration leaders can make training accessible to non-English speakers without lowering quality, how to use technology to close communication gaps without increasing admin burden, foster a culture of learning and inclusion to reduce turnover and boost productivity, and more.

Whether you’re looking to expand your talent pool, retain skilled workers, or build a stronger team culture, this session gives you the tools to bridge the gap and lead with confidence.

