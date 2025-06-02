Bridging the Language Gap: Overcoming Training Obstacles for Spanish Speaking Staff

June 2, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Bridging the Language Gap

In the restoration industry, language differences shouldn’t be a barrier—they should be an opportunity for growth. However, companies often struggle to effectively train and engage their Spanish-speaking workforce, leaving valuable talent underutilized and underserved.

This Cleanfax webinar, in partnership with KnowHow, tackles these challenges head-on. You’ll hear practical, field-tested strategies to improve multilingual training, streamline communication, and create a workplace where everyone—regardless of language—can succeed.

We explore how restoration leaders can make training accessible to non-English speakers without lowering quality, how to use technology to close communication gaps without increasing admin burden, foster a culture of learning and inclusion to reduce turnover and boost productivity, and more.

Whether you’re looking to expand your talent pool, retain skilled workers, or build a stronger team culture, this session gives you the tools to bridge the gap and lead with confidence.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

