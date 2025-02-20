BluSky Restoration Elevates Candi Palacio to Vice President of Ogden, Utah Office

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC promoted Candi Palacio to vice president of the Ogden, Utah, office. In her new role, Palacio will be responsible for managing BluSky’s Ogden office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

As vice president, her primary objective is to aid in the cultivation of growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals resulting in new business opportunities.

Palacio brings more than 16 years’ experience in the construction industry, with a background in design-build commercial construction and military/government contracting. She is certified by the IICRC in fire, smoke, and water restoration and is a Certified Healthcare Restoration Technician (CHRT). She also holds an OSHA 30 Certification.

Palacio initially joined BluSky on the national team, managing large loss restoration projects, before transitioning to the Ogden office. Originally from Hawaii, she fell in love with Utah’s snow and Wasatch mountains and now calls it home. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family, traveling, and serving at her church. She also speaks Spanish. (¡Ella también habla español!)

“I’m honored to step into this leadership role and grow our presence in the Utah market,” Palacio said. “My goal is to build a high-performance team that delivers exceptional restoration services, making us the first name clients trust when disaster strikes. With the support of our Logan and Salt Lake City offices, we will establish BluSky as the leading restoration provider in Utah.”

“We are thrilled to have Candi lead the Ogden team,” said Dave Brewer, BluSky regional vice president. “Her experience both outside of BluSky and within the organization provided her with a perfect roadmap to lead our team to success.”