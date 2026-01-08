BluSky Restoration Contractors Supports Over 200 Charities in 2025

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC celebrates its charitable giving in 2025 in conjunction with partners, friends, and vendors. BluSky’s 2025 philanthropy program contributed over US$307,000 to more than 200 nonprofit organizations across the nation.

The firm’s total charitable efforts highlighted a wide variety of fundraising events, presence in new geographical markets, and local donations. A few notable events included multiple Clays For a Cause, supporting the Alaska Adventure Project, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, and Exculta Health + Wellness. Also, a new bingo event in Tampa, benefiting Hatching Hope, a Texas Hold Em Tournament for Housing Industry Foundation (HIF), and significant support for YMCA in California for wildfire relief efforts.

In addition to monetary contributions, BluSky personnel devoted substantial volunteer hours to nonprofits through its annual Day of Giving in November. Employees company-wide spent the day before Thanksgiving volunteering with over 40 charities in their local communities, with over 2,000 hours of service. Among the many diverse activities were giving time and resources to families staying at various Ronald McDonald House locations around the country, supporting Veterans and young children, cleaning and performing general labor to improve various community facilities, and getting our hands dirty helping build with Habitat For Humanity.

“At BluSky, giving back is woven into the fabric of who we are,” said Lisa Tran, BluSky national director of marketing. “Supporting more than 200 charities and contributing over $307,000 in 2025 reflects our commitment to strengthening communities nationwide. These efforts go beyond financial contributions–they represent thousands of volunteer hours and the passion of our team to make a meaningful difference. We’re proud to stand alongside our partners and employees in creating positive impact where it matters most.”