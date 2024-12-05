BluSky Restoration Contractors Raises $5,000 For Operation Breakthrough

December 5, 2024Cleanfax Staff
BlueSky

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC hosted a Clays For Kids event in July, raising a total of US$5,000 for Operation Breakthrough, which is an organization that provides a safe, loving and educational environment for children in poverty and empowers their families through advocacy, emergency aid, and education.

The clays event, held at Powder Creek in Lenexa, Kansas, brought together 65 attendees and six BluSky staff members for a day of fun and support for this very important organization.

The day included a spirited clay shooting competition, food from Chick-fil-A, a raffle with gift baskets and giveaways, and an awards presentation. The worst score of the day received a Red Rider BB gun, a prize given every year in Kansas City.

This year’s event marked the 15th annual Clays for Kids hosted by the BluSky Kansas City office. BluSky partnered with several local vendors and partners in order to make the event a success. They included: Agriland FS / Bring Fuel, Aramsco, Brinkmann Constructors, Lockton, MW Builders, Nabholz, Sunbelt Rentals, Metro Dumpsters, Jaco General Contracting, HD Supply, and Sherwin Williams.

“Beyond connecting with businesses, this event was about uniting to make a difference in our community,” said Clinton Roberts, BluSky business development anager.

