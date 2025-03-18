BluSky Restoration Adds Maria Surgnier as Portland Office Vice President

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC hired Maria Surgnier as vice president of the Portland, Oregon, office. In her new role, Surgnier will be responsible for managing BluSky’s Portland office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

As vice president, her primary objective is to aid in the cultivation of growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals resulting in new business opportunities.

Surgnier is a U.S. Air Force veteran with a master’s degree in management and a successful entrepreneur of two separate businesses. Her extensive career spans senior-level roles in sales, human resources, and operations, culminating in her recent position as general manager at restoration company in Vancouver, Washington. She grew up in the Midwest, and after living in Japan for four years, the military relocated the family back to the Midwest. In 2021, she moved to the Pacific Northwest with her husband and has three adult sons. Maria’s passion for travel led her to her current home, attracted by the region’s mountains, forests, coastline, and wineries.

“I am honored to join BluSky and excited to lead the Oregon market in achieving growth that reflects our service commitments,” Surgnier said. “BluSky’s growth-minded focus and dedication to customer experience, safety and operational excellence truly sets us apart, and I am proud and excited to contribute to the team’s success and future growth.”

“We are so fortunate we have Maria to lead our Portland team,” said Todd Smith, BluSky regional vice president. “Her impressive background and leadership skills are what we need to serve our valued customers in the Portland market.”