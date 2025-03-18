BluSky Restoration Adds Maria Surgnier as Portland Office Vice President

March 18, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Maria Surgnier

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC hired Maria Surgnier as vice president of the Portland, Oregon, office. In her new role, Surgnier will be responsible for managing BluSky’s Portland office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

As vice president, her primary objective is to aid in the cultivation of growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals resulting in new business opportunities.

Surgnier is a U.S. Air Force veteran with a master’s degree in management and a successful entrepreneur of two separate businesses. Her extensive career spans senior-level roles in sales, human resources, and operations, culminating in her recent position as general manager at restoration company in Vancouver, Washington. She grew up in the Midwest, and after living in Japan for four years, the military relocated the family back to the Midwest. In 2021, she moved to the Pacific Northwest with her husband and has three adult sons. Maria’s passion for travel led her to her current home, attracted by the region’s mountains, forests, coastline, and wineries.

“I am honored to join BluSky and excited to lead the Oregon market in achieving growth that reflects our service commitments,” Surgnier said. “BluSky’s growth-minded focus and dedication to customer experience, safety and operational excellence truly sets us apart, and I am proud and excited to contribute to the team’s success and future growth.”

“We are so fortunate we have Maria to lead our Portland team,” said Todd Smith, BluSky regional vice president. “Her impressive background and leadership skills are what we need to serve our valued customers in the Portland market.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ServiceMaster BioClean

Aftermath Rebrands to ServiceMaster BioClean™

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Lydia Akinyemi

Women in Leadership: Woman-led Office Empowers Team Outreach and Initiative

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / News / Video
Paul Davis Restoration

Paul Davis Restoration Adds 29 New Territories in 2024

Growth & Acquisitions / News
ICW 2025

Voting Now Open for the ISSA Spotless Spaces Winners

News
artificial intelligence

First ISSA Cohort Learning Experience Now Open for Registration

News / Products & Technologies
EPA

EPA Rolls Back Environmental Regulations, Including Air Pollution

News / Sustainability

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...