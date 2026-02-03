BluSky Denver Team Raises $35,000 For Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC completed two fundraising events in 2025, collectively raising US$35,000 in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. A check was formally presented to the organization on Jan. 13.

Funds raised came from two exciting events, Clays for a Cause, BluSky’s long-standing sporting clays tournament, and the 5th Annual BluSky Invitational Charity Golf Tournament at Plum Creek, which was the largest of the two. The golf tournament took place in July, drawing an impressive 206 attendees, including 53 BluSky employees. The event generated $23,280 and highlights included a spirited golf competition, specialty hole contests, raffles, dinner, and silent auction.

BluSky extends appreciation to the 13 vendors whose partnership and support helped make this year’s event possible: HD Construction, Phoenix Contents, Rex, Asbestos Professionals, N\&J Renovations, Higgins and Associates, Aramsco, RIVET Engineering, Colorado Art, Scotts Roofing, Reed Smith, One Nations Restoration Services, and InHome Flooring.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver provide kids with a safe, supportive, fun, and enriching environment designed to inspire and empower them to reach their fullest potential. BluSky is honored to continue supporting an organization making a meaningful impact in the community.

“Our tournament is about building relationships, showing appreciation, and giving back to those we serve–all the things we value at BluSky,” said Matt Smith, BluSky Denver vice president.