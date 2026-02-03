BluSky Denver Team Raises $35,000 For Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver

February 3, 2026Cleanfax Staff
BlueSky Denver and the Boys & Girls Club

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC completed two fundraising events in 2025, collectively raising US$35,000 in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. A check was formally presented to the organization on Jan. 13.

Funds raised came from two exciting events, Clays for a Cause, BluSky’s long-standing sporting clays tournament, and the 5th Annual BluSky Invitational Charity Golf Tournament at Plum Creek, which was the largest of the two. The golf tournament took place in July, drawing an impressive 206 attendees, including 53 BluSky employees. The event generated $23,280 and highlights included a spirited golf competition, specialty hole contests, raffles, dinner, and silent auction.

BluSky extends appreciation to the 13 vendors whose partnership and support helped make this year’s event possible: HD Construction, Phoenix Contents, Rex, Asbestos Professionals, N\&J Renovations, Higgins and Associates, Aramsco, RIVET Engineering, Colorado Art, Scotts Roofing, Reed Smith, One Nations Restoration Services, and InHome Flooring.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver provide kids with a safe, supportive, fun, and enriching environment designed to inspire and empower them to reach their fullest potential. BluSky is honored to continue supporting an organization making a meaningful impact in the community.

“Our tournament is about building relationships, showing appreciation, and giving back to those we serve–all the things we value at BluSky,” said Matt Smith, BluSky Denver vice president.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Authority Brands 800x533

Authority Brands Appoints Ryan Bowes as Chief Growth and Transformation Officer

New Hires and Appointments / News
Best Option Restoration

Best Option Restoration Named to Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500® List

Awards / News
A gavel and a name plate with the engraving Minimum Wage

Key Minimum Wage Developments in Florida, Alabama & Utah

News
PuroClean headquarters

PuroClean Surpasses 500 Locations, Celebrates 25 Years

Growth & Acquisitions / News
ISSA

ISSA’s Video Strategy Drives Record Reach in 2025

ISSA / News
PuroClean

PuroClean Named a 2026 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Awards / Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...