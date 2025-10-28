BluSky Clays For A Cause Charity Event Raises $9,000

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC hosted a “Clays For A Cause” event on Sept. 5, raising US$9,000 for the Exculta Health + Wellness, which is dedicated to providing affordable and timely health, wellness, and community support services, specifically designed for veterans, first responders, and their families in West Central Missouri.

The clays event, held at Powder Creek Shooting Park in Lenexa, Kansas, brought together 60 attendees and eight BluSky staff members for a day of fun and support for this very important organization. Hosted by the Kansas City BluSky office, the day featured a spirited clay shooting competition, delicious breakfast, lunch, raffle prizes, and awards.

This year’s event marked the 12th annual “Clays” event hosted by the BluSky Kansas City office, the first benefiting Exculta Health + Wellness. BluSky partnered with several partners to make the event a success. They included Crown Med Realty, RMC Group, Brinkmann Constructors, Environmental Construction Specialists (ECS), Grayco Consulting, Lockton Cos., Link Logistics, Brown & Brown, Staff Zone, Hillside Village of Desoto Nursing and Rehabilitation, Cerris Builders, Sunbelt Rentals, Aramsco, and Northpoint Development.

Clays for a Cause is one of BluSky’s signature community service events. It is a sporting clay tournament, set up much like a golf tournament, only with shotguns and clay targets.

“We’re grateful to our sponsors, attendees and supporters who made Clays for a Cause a success,” said Cory Hendrickson, vice president of BluSky’s Kansas City office. “BluSky and our partners care deeply about the impact our first responders, veterans, and their families have on our lives and communities. We couldn’t have been happier to partner with Exculta Health + Wellness in support of their mission.”

“Exculta Health + Wellness is incredibly grateful to BluSky Restoration Contractors for their generous $9,000 donation through the Clays for a Cause event,” Maeghan McKinney, Exculta Health + Wellness executive director. “This gift will directly support vital programs and services for local veterans, first responders, and their families, helping us continue our mission to provide accessible, trauma-informed care and community resources across West Central Missouri. BluSky’s commitment to giving back exemplifies the power of community partnership and compassion in action. We are deeply appreciative of their support and shared dedication to improving the lives of those who have sacrificed so much in service to others.”