BluSky Choses PSA as Restoration Technology Provider

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a national property restoration company in the United States, has announced a partnership with Proven Software Applications (PSA) to manage all job management activities.

PSA provides an enterprise-level suite of products designed specifically for restoration contractors to manage information more effectively between the office and the field while being able to connect directly into the insurance ecosystem to eliminate duplication. The streamlined data is collected across the entire network.

“We are thrilled to announce that PSA suite of products will be the new solution for BluSky restoration. This new partnership will bring a better operations tool to all 61 BluSky locations across [the] United States, providing a completely integrated solution. This partnership will help to bring leading edge technologies into the hands of skilled contractors focused at providing the best possible claim experience from start to finish,” said Aaron Rich, chief information officer at BluSky.

“We are excited to have been selected by BluSky to help streamline the collection of information, to increase consistency, accuracy, and timeliness of data across all their locations. This strategic partnership further demonstrates BluSky’s commitment to investing in innovative & forward-thinking technology companies,” said Ryan Pritchard, sales manager at PSA. “We look forward to this new strategic partnership.”