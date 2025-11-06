BluSky Bingo Beats for a Cause Event Raises $6,500 For Hatching Hope

November 6, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Bingo Beats

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC hosted a Bingo Beats for a Cause charity event on Oct. 16, raising US$6,500 for Hatching Hope, a disaster relief nonprofit serving the multifamily housing industry. With the help of dedicated volunteers, they’ve served over 1.2 million residents displaced by fires, storms, hurricanes, and other disasters.

The event, held at The Spiral Staircase in Tampa, brought together 80 attendees and six BluSky staff members for an evening of fun and support for this very important organization. The event featured lively music, delicious food, a 360 booth, champagne wall, and of course, bingo.

This year’s event marked the first Bingo Beats for a Cause event hosted by the BluSky Tampa office. Many generous sponsors contributed to the success of the event, and they included Chadwell Supply, Lowes Commercial Painting, DMI Paving, Real Floors, Franklin Street, Stratus Building Solution, Fieldstone Landscaping, PRS Pipe Restoration Solutions, Switch Electric, Ben & Jerry’s, Nature Zone, and Equipment Share.

“This event felt great to do because of our profession. We see so much devastation in our industry that it was great to know a charity was out there that could help, and I couldn’t wait to give back,” said BluSky Business Development Manager Lindsay Williams.

“The generosity and heart of BluSky continue to shine so brightly across the multifamily industry,” said Keli Lynch-Wright, Hatching Hope founding director. “Their commitment to giving back to the very communities they serve is truly inspiring. Because of this incredible support, Hatching Hope will be able to deliver comfort kits, pet supplies, and disaster relief essentials to families facing unimaginable loss. BluSky didn’t just host an unforgettable event–they helped turn fun and fellowship into real impact for families, children, and pets who will need hope the most when disaster strikes.”

