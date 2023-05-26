BluSky Announces Merger with Mammoth

May 26, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Hurricane damage

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a national property restoration company in the United States, has announced a merger with Pennsylvania-based Mammoth Restoration.

The merged companies will continue as BluSky Restoration Contractors, operating 61 offices in 26 states from coast to coast. In addition to the restoration services currently provided by Mammoth, BluSky plans to add its commercial roofing and healthcare restoration business lines to the Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New Jersey markets.

“Mammoth has a long-standing reputation of restoring people’s dreams, not only their properties, and is culturally aligned with BluSky in many ways.” said Drew Bisping, BluSky CEO. “We are excited to grow our BluSky family, and further expand in the Central Ohio, Pennsylvania and the surrounding East Coast markets.”

Founded in 2008, privately owned and operated Mammoth provides restoration services to commercial, residential, government, hospitality, and educational institutions in the Pennsylvania, Central Ohio, and New Jersey markets. Mammoth majority owner and chief culture officer Mike “Turk” Bevilacqua will join the BluSky Owner’s Council, and Bisping will continue as CEO of the merged firm.

“We are beyond ecstatic for our customers and team members to be joining BluSky’s amazing culture. As the founder and chief culture officer of Mammoth, where we think culture is everything, BluSky’s culture felt like we were looking at ourselves in the mirror,” remarked Mammoth’s Bevilacqua on the merger. “I was blown away by the amount of opportunities that BluSky can offer our team members regarding their career paths and service offerings for our customers. It also says a lot that 11 former owners are still actively working in the company when they easily could have ridden off into the sunset. We’re so excited to build more relationships and are looking forward to the next part of the journey.”

The announcement is the 13th in a strategic plan of mergers and acquisitions in the last six years to support BluSky growth.

