Better Days Ahead

At lunch today, someone asked me a simple question: “Why do I need coaching?”

It was a fair question. On the surface, coaching can sound like a luxury—something you consider once everything else is handled.

But I was caught off guard, because I certainly hadn’t told him he needed coaching. So I responded, “That’s a good question, but not one I can answer for you.”

He went on to tell me about his business, and he probably does need coaching. But if we don’t know his “why,” there’s not much to coach on.

Later that same day, Jeff Jones, Violand’s director of sales and marketing, and I were on the phone with a potential coaching client. We were discussing the client’s needs and long-term goals when Jeff said something that made it click for me—something so simple that I was kicking myself in a “how did I not think of that?” kind of way.

Like many business owners, these two were unsure about their (or the company’s) future. They had been approached by a couple of different suitors hoping to buy the business from them. Although they hadn’t ever considered selling, the offers that kept rolling in made them start to wonder what doing so might look like.

Our prospective clients spoke with a couple of those suitors who offered to buy them out, and they were told the same thing: they were too involved. The company was dependent on the owners being there every day. This is what sparked our conversation.

“Are you burnt out?” Jeff asked.

“Hell, yeah,” they replied.

Jeff weighed in on their options, telling them there is a version of success in which a business owner pushes until exhaustion, hands the keys over as quickly as possible, and walks away with a check. That path exists, and for some, it’s enough.

But another path exists. A path where owners don’t just exit; they leave behind a legacy. Where they don’t just maximize valuation, they protect and preserve the people who helped build it, where they don’t just get out of the day-to-day but get their life back while leaving behind something meaningful and intact.

When speed is the only priority, decisions get compressed, and culture becomes collateral damage. Employees are left navigating uncertainty without the leaders who once anchored them. Or worse, the company gets bought out, cleans house, and now those who helped build the business are out of a job, while customers are left wondering what happened.

When this takes place, the business may succeed on paper, but something human is lost along the way.

Think about the companies you turn to for your own needs or the ones you recommend to friends and family. Do you recommend them because they have the most attractive EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization)?

No, of course not. You use or recommend them because you’ve had a great relationship with Karen in administration or John, the lead technician. Over the years, you’ve come to know them and feel you can trust them. These people make the experience that much better. As the saying goes, “I know a guy,” not “I know a company.”

At Violand, that’s why we focus on the one thing that AI can’t create or replicate, and money can’t buy: culture. The human beings who make your business great.

In life and in business, leaders can move quickly or intentionally. Rarely both at once.

Coaching creates the space to think clearly, so decisions are made deliberately rather than reactively.

At its core, coaching isn’t about fixing broken companies. Most of the owners we work with are already running successful businesses. They care deeply about their teams. They invest in their communities. They feel a responsibility not just to themselves but to the people who rely on them.

And yet, they’re tired. Tired of being the bottleneck. Tired of carrying the weight of every decision. Tired of feeling like the price of success is costing them the freedom to live their lives the way they want. That was never the goal.

Coaching is how we give them that freedom back.

It creates the space for owners to step out of the daily grind without stepping away from what matters. It replaces reaction with intention. It builds leadership depth, so the company doesn’t rise and fall on one person’s shoulders. It turns a business into something that can stand on its own—strong, resilient, and prepared for whatever future the owner chooses. For the business owner, it delivers something truly valuable: options.

We see many owners stay involved in their businesses at some level because they start having fun again. We see owners decide they don’t want to sell. They want to keep building the business and see where they can take it. We also see owners pass their business down to family or employees, who then carry that legacy forward.

The beauty of coaching is that it gives a business owner options. It doesn’t force an exit. It returns their freedom to choose how they spend their time.

Options to stay. Options to grow. Options to sell (when the time is right) without regret, without chaos, and without leaving people behind.

This is why coaching matters so much to me. Because when we coach a business owner, we’re not just improving metrics. We’re reinvesting in families who get their evenings back. We’re reinvesting in employees who gain clarity, stability, and leadership they can trust. We’re reinvesting in communities that depend on healthy companies to thrive.

We are helping to construct a future—not just for owners but for everyone connected to the business.

The most meaningful success stories aren’t about the fastest exits or who made the most when they sold. They’re the ones where an owner looks back and says, “I built something that outgrew me, but I took care of my people. And I still honored what I spent my life creating.”

Coaching doesn’t take responsibility off an owner’s plate, but it stops everything from sitting on their shoulders at once.

And when that pressure eases, even a little, many owners realize something they hadn’t considered: The best chapter of their business may still lie ahead.

That is what coaching makes possible.

And so now, when someone asks me why they need coaching, my answer is simple: Because freedom, legacy, people, and the preservation of the magic of small businesses are worth doing right.

I’ve noticed that Jeff often ends a prospective coaching call with the words “better days ahead.” I used to think it was just a thoughtful habit, but over time I’ve realized he says it because he’s seen what’s possible.

He knows he’s talking to an owner who can’t quite see past the next fire they have to put out. Someone who’s doing their best to keep everything moving forward. It serves as a reminder that this season won’t last forever.