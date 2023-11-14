Best Buys for 2024: Delmhorst

Delmhorst introduces the new HTX-30 Thermo-Hygrometer Delmhorst introduces the newest model to the Navigator™ family, the HTX-30 Thermo-Hygrometer! The HTX-30 is an all-purpose thermo-hygrometer that has a quick response time, simple interface, and provides useful statistics, making it the ideal tool for measuring air conditions in water damage restoration jobs, building inspections, flooring installations, and many other industrial and research applications.

This exciting new thermo-hygrometer is packaged in a robust and ergonomically designed ABS case (patent pending) to provide a premium, tactile feel and intuitive user interface with dashboard-like display. The new Delmhorst EDGE™ app gives users the option to add names to each location and designate them as a location/room or dehumidifier. Additionally, users will be able to add notes to individual readings, view and filter all readings, and export readings to a CSV file. The HTX-30 makes the most challenging projects easier, less costly, and more efficient.